American Oversight demands an investigation into U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, alleging conflict of interest after he intervened in a physician's criminal case days before receiving nearly $100,000 in campaign contributions.

American Oversight is demanding a formal investigation into the conduct of U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz. This request follows the release of internal emails showing that Reitz encouraged senior Justice Department officials to review a criminal case against physician Anosh Ahmed. The scrutiny intensified after it was revealed that Ahmed contributed nearly $100,000 to Reitz's campaign for Texas attorney general.

Emails Reveal Case Review Request

Records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit provide a detailed timeline of events leading to the current controversy. The correspondence dates back to June 5, 2025, when an attorney representing Dr. Anosh Ahmed contacted Reitz regarding a pending federal indictment. At that time, Reitz was serving as the head of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy.

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Six days after receiving the initial contact, Reitz forwarded materials concerning the Ahmed case to two senior officials. He sent the documents to Ed Martin, who was then the U.S. pardon attorney, and Aakash Singh, the associate deputy attorney general. Reitz included a note stating, I think it is worth looking into, according to the report by American Oversight.

The forwarded materials highlighted Ahmed's connections to the Trump family. The documents noted Ahmed's involvement in a COVID-19 vaccination event at Trump Tower in Chicago. That event was attended by Eric Trump. Reitz resigned from the Justice Department on the same day he sent the email. He launched his campaign for Texas attorney general the following day.

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Campaign Finance Records Show Significant Donation

A campaign finance report filed with the Texas Ethics Commission shows that Anosh Ahmed contributed $99,894.26 to Reitz's campaign. The contribution was made on June 30, 2025. This date falls just nineteen days after Reitz forwarded the case materials to Justice Department officials.

The filing lists Ahmed as a self-employed physician residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The proximity of the donation to Reitz's intervention has prompted the watchdog group to request a review of his conduct. They have asked the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General to examine the matter. However, the records do not establish that the contribution was made in exchange for Reitz's intervention.

Background of Criminal Charges Against Ahmed

Anosh Ahmed, previously identified as a Houston resident, served as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of a Chicago hospital. Federal prosecutors announced charges against him in July 2024. The charges related to an alleged scheme to embezzle more than $15 million from the hospital.

Ahmed was subsequently indicted in a separate federal case involving an alleged COVID-19 testing fraud scheme. The Justice Department stated that Ahmed and his co-defendants used laboratories in Texas and Illinois. They allegedly submitted approximately $894.5 million in fraudulent claims to a federal program.

The program reimbursed providers for COVID-19 testing for uninsured patients. Approximately $293.2 million of those fraudulent claims were paid. The second indictment was filed on June 12, 2025. This was one day after Reitz sent his email to Justice Department officials. Ahmed was arrested in Serbia on November 30, 2025. He was extradited to the United States in August 2026 and has pleaded not guilty.

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Political Fallout and Calls for Oversight

The release of the emails comes less than two weeks after Reitz began sending letters to Democratic members of Congress. He demanded that they preserve records related to their plans to investigate the administration of President Donald Trump and his associates. Among those who received the letters were Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, and Elissa Slotkin, as well as Rep. Robert Garcia.

Reitz argued that lawmakers could violate federal civil rights laws by using congressional investigations to target Americans over their political affiliations. Sen. Blumenthal responded by demanding that Reitz preserve his own records. This included communications with the White House and senior Justice Department officials concerning the decision to send and publicize the letter.

American Oversight formally requested on Tuesday that the Justice Department's inspector general examine Reitz's involvement in the Ahmed case. Reitz lost his bid for Texas attorney general in the March 2026 Republican primary. He was subsequently appointed U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas in July.

Reitz Office Defends Past Actions

Reitz's office responded to KPRC 2 with a statement defending his past actions. The office stated that Mr. Reitz was introduced to Mr. Ahmed by Attorney General Paxton some years ago. They claimed that for the reasons laid out in his April 2025 email, Reitz believed the issue merited a second opinion before he knew he was running for office.

The statement further explained that the Office of Legal Policy does not directly handle Ahmed's issues. Therefore, Reitz merely forwarded the materials along and took no further action. Some months later, after Mr. Reitz had departed the DOJ and was running for Texas Attorney General, the contribution occurred. It remains unclear whether the inspector general's office will open an investigation into these allegations.