Watch Wu-Tang Clan Showcase 'Bring Da Ruckus,' 'C.R.E.A.M.' on 'Fallon'

Wu-Tang Clan appeared on 'The Tonight Show' to perform a medley of their songs 'Bring Da Ruckus' and 'C.R.E.A.M.'

later this year, the Staten Island group donned Knicks gear and repeatedly shouted out to New York City during their performance. Both tracks come off the band’s iconic 1993 effortas part of a takeover by the Knicks following their NBA championship win.

The team’s appearance bumped original guest Lin Manuel Miranda, who graciously conceded his couch spot . Wu-Tang Clan played a small role in the team’s championship run. During Game Four, the Wu-Tang Clan , taking the stage when the Knicks were down a seemingly insurmountable 29 points. Had the Knicks lost, the Spurs would’ve tied the series at two games apiece.

Despite the heavy deficit, Method Man ended the performance by declaring, “Knicks in five. ” The team then rallied to Melanie Martinez Pays Tribute to Ex-Boyfriend Oliver Tree: ‘I Know You’re Making the Angels Giggle’Wu-Tang Clan are currently on their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour, which kicked off last year. The tour continues in North America in August and concludes in October.

The group will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November alongside Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Oasis, Pink, the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, New Edition, Sade, Shakira, and Luther Vandross. Tim Allen Says 'Home Improvement' Reboot Is 'Stuck' Because of On-Screen Sons' 'Personality Problems' in Real Life: 'They've Got Their Own Issues'





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