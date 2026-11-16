Watch: Video shows Brooklyn building collapse from inside family’s apartment

Dramatic video recorded inside a Brooklyn apartment building that collapsed — killing eight people and injuring 18 — shows a family scrambling in panic as the walls crumble and ceiling caves in around them.

and injuring 18 others — shows a family’s daily routine descending into chaos as their walls crumble and the ceiling caves in around them. The footage recorded in the kitchen of Joanna Velez’s third-floor apartment at 1321 Flatbush Ave. shows her 9-year-old son, Pablo, grabbing a jug of milk from the fridge, while his 2-year-old brother, Joseph, can be seen playing on the living room floor.

The older boy suddenly stops, screams and then runs to his mother in another room as the apartment collapses around his little brother, who remains on the living room floor. As the roughly seven-second clip ends, the younger boy appears as if he’s about to be enveloped by the debris raining down all around him. But by some miracle, a construction worker from the site next door spotted Joseph in the debris and scooped him up.

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He escaped the collapse with only minor injuries.

“The baby is a miracle; he didn’t sustain any injuries, just a few scratches,” his uncle, who wished to remain anonymous, said. First responders pulled older brother Pablo, who suffered a serious head injury, from the rubble. He underwent surgery, but was awake and talking in the hospital Friday.

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“Pablo is doing good. Pablo’s back up. It’s just a lot of loneliness for him… I’m on my way to the hospital now,” his uncle said.

“I’m actually gonna go out there and bring him an iPad or something because he’s just saying that he’s lonely. ”a week and a half before the deadly collapse“We were helping them move. We were so happy for her,” Velez’s brother told the Daily News.

“We were bringing her TVs, and we were all happy, and like a week later the building just falls. It’s just crazy. ” Her husband, Anderson, had just arrived in the Bronx for a painting job when she called him from the rubble, frantically screaming about their sons.

“It was an intense moment. We were all crying. We were all just really concerned,” her brother recalled.

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“Joanna… some way, somehow she was able to hang onto her phone. She called Anderson, saying, ‘My son! Take him out! Take him out!

’” Joanna Velez comforts her injured son, Pablo, in his hospital bed after the collapse. GoFundMeas they recover from the disaster has been set up on GoFundMe. Eight people died in the collapse, and 16 others aside from Joanna and Pablo were injured. Most of them are in stable condition, but one resident is in critical condition, Mayor Mamdani said.

The youngest victims are 9-year-old Nicole Daniela Rodriguez and her 10-year-old cousin Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez. Nicole Daniela’s mom is believed to be among the injured survivors.

“These were our friends and our neighbors, parents and children, young families building their lives in our city, and immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad and beyond,” the mayor said of the dead Thursday. “This has been a very dark evening and morning for our city. We are mourning too many people who we loved. ”