Watch Trailer For 'American Pachuco: The Legend Of Luis Valdez'

Watch the trailer for ''American Pachuco: The Legend Of Luis Valdez,' a doc about the famed playwright-director that opens in theaters on July 17.

Upriver Into Moral Morass: ‘Amazomania’ Takes Critical Look At Documenting Uncontacted Indigenous Tribes – DC/DOX Billie Jean King On Why She Didn’t Want ‘Give Me The Ball!

’ To Serve As Vanity Project: “I Wanted The Truth” – DC/DOX, the award-winning documentary about the acclaimed playwright and filmmaker, will begin its theatrical run July 17 at Film Forum in New York City.will expand the following week to Los Angeles , and on July 31 in San Francisco and other locations in the Bay Area . mTuckman media added, “Luis Valdez built El Teatro Campesino on the back of a flatbed truck, performing for farmworkers in the towns where this film will now play.

Booking theaters in Salinas, Fresno, and Bakersfield mattered to us as much as booking the Film Forum in New York City. Luis has spent 60 years proving that Chicanos aren’t on the margins of the American story. We are the American story. ”American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez is a co-production of Insignia Films, ITVS, Latino Public Broadcasting and Firelight Media in association with American Masters, PBS, and Ford Foundation Just Films.

Funding was also provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, California Humanities, The Better Angels Society, and PBS Distribution. The documentary is written, directed, and produced by David Alvarado, and produced by Lauren DeFilippo, Everett Katigbak and Amanda Pollak. Executive producers include Stephen Ives, Michael Kantor, Loira Limbal, Carrie Lozano, Stanley Nelson, Marcia Smith, and Sandie Viquez Pedlow.

The film is edited by Daniel Chávez-Ontiveros, with cinematography by Zachary Fink and original score by Eduardo Arenas. Along with Valdez, the film features Edward James Olmos, Dolores Huerta, Cheech Marin, Lou Diamond Phillips, Taylor Hackford, and Linda Ronstadt, among others. It is narrated by Olmos in character as El Pachuco (the character he originally portrayed in‘Only Murders’ Adds Tennant, Coughlan, Whittaker, Broadbent & More For Season 6Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One of the Best American Craft Distilleries Is Releasing Its Oldest Bourbon to DateCraft distillery Frey Ranch is releasing its oldest whiskey to date, a 10-year-old bourbon

Read more »

Wear OS 7 looks ready to land on Pixel Watchs soonPixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 may soon receive Wear OS 7, according to updated Verizon support pages spotted before the rollout.

Read more »

WHERE TO WATCH: Game 5 watch parties across San AntonioSan Antonio readies 6:30 p.m. Spurs Finals watch parties: The Rock at La Cantera hosts a DJ, giveaways and giant screen; outdoor viewings also at Hemisfair, Pearl Park and Tobin Center River Walk.

Read more »

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Free Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup 2026 From Anywhereto WatchIvory Coast vs Ecuador opens Group E in Philadelphia, free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN from abroad. Les Eléphants arrive fresh off beating France 2-1

Read more »