Watch Thom Yorke, Flea Cover Marvin Gaye's 'Got to Give It Up' at London Show

Thom Yorke and Flea joined forces to cover Marvin Gaye's 'Got to Give It Up' at a show in London.

‘s concert in London last night, stopping by to perform their recent song “Traffic Lights” and a cover of. Last night, he played his only solo gig in the U.K. at London’s Koko, where he welcomed Yorke to the stage.

The duo have collaborated live numerous times in the past, and performed together as Atoms of Peace. Yorke recently lent his talents to “Traffic Lights,” which appears on“Traffic Lights” was co-written with Yorke and Josh Johnson.

“Something about it reminded me of Atoms for Peace, so I sent it to Thom,” Flea shared in a statement when the track was released. “Just knowing him, I thought it would be a rhythm and a sensibility that he would relate to. And I was right, he did.

With a gorgeous melody and the words, you know, about living in the ‘upside down’ and how do you make sense of things when we’re getting all this fake shit and real shit? Everyone has their ways of dealing with the world. But he’s just the warmest, free flowing, jamming motherf*cker. ” features six original songs, plus interpretations of music by George Clinton and Eddie Hazel, Jimmy Webb, Frank Ocean and Shea Taylor, and Ann Ronell.

It came about in tribute to the musician’s .

“A few years ago I decided I’m just going to play trumpet every day, no matter what, and after a couple of years of doing it I’m going to make a record and what comes, comes. It wasn’t really about a means to an end. It was just the process, the learning process. And I’m so happy that I had the opportunity to do it.

”Phil Collins Says He Declined to Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but Would "Contemplate" Future Live Performances6 hours ago





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live Updates: Trump unloads on GOP critics as UK prepares Hormuz deployment amid Iran talksPresident Donald Trump attacked Sens. Thom Tillis and Bill Cassidy and Rep. Thomas Massie while insisting any Iran deal would avoid the failures of the Obama-era nuclear deal as the United Kingdom prepares to deploy sailors to the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

7 Linen Suits That’ll Help You Beat the Heat and Still Look Great This SummerBeat the heat with two-pieces from Luca Faloni, Boglioli, Thom Sweeney and more.

Read more »

GOP Sen. Tillis flames Hegseth: Makes ‘Kristi Noem look like a five-star recruit’GOP Sen. Thom Tillis ripped Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Sunday, saying he gave President Trump bad advice on Iran and makes disastrous ex-Cabinet member Kristi Noem look like “a five-star recr…

Read more »

UN chief: Force of law must prevail over law of forceAntonio Guterres warns of an 'accelerating and destabilising arms race' as global military spending rises while humanitarian and development funding declines.

Read more »