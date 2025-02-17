Watch the NBA All-Star Game 2025 Live for Free: A Guide to the New Tournament Format and Weekend Festivities

Get ready for a revolutionary NBA All-Star Game experience as four teams clash in a thrilling new tournament format. Don't miss out on the action-packed weekend, featuring the Rising Stars game, skills competitions, and the highly anticipated championship showdown. This guide provides you with all the information you need to watch the NBA All-Star Game 2025 live for free.

The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is set to be an unforgettable event, featuring a groundbreaking new tournament format and a star-studded lineup of players and celebrities. For the first time ever, the traditional East vs. West showdown is being replaced with four teams battling it out in high-stakes 40-point games.

Basketball legends Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith will captain their own squads, while the Rising Stars champions will compete as Team Candace, honoring the late WNBA star Candace Parker. The festivities will take place in the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing together top athletes and entertainers like Barry Bonds, Jerry Rice, 2Chainz, and Khaby Lame. The weekend kicks off with the Rising Stars game on Friday, followed by Saturday's skills competitions, culminating in Sunday's final showdown for the championship. Whether you're planning to watch on your phone, tablet, or computer, there are multiple ways to catch the action live for free





