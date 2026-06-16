Watch The Moon Cover Venus in a Rare Daytime Sky Event This Week

If you're like us, you've been following the close conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the June dusk sky.

It's rare to see the two brightest natural objects in the sky meet up in the daytime sky. It's also rare to see the Moon greet Venus a good distance from the Sun.

Venus never strays farther than 47 degrees from the Sun as seen from the Earth. This month's occultation sees Venus 38 degrees from the Sun, just under two months from greatest eastern elongation on August 15th. The occultation transpires over northeastern South America under dark skies after sunset, and over the Caribbean, the contiguous United States , northern Mexico, and southern Canada under daytime skies before sunset.

The Moon will take 29 seconds to cover the 74 percent illuminated, 15″ disk of Venus. Venus shines at about -4th magnitude during the event.on the evening of the 16th. Mercury also reaches greatest elongation 24.5 degrees east of the Sun just one day prior. If you've never seen Mercury for yourself, this coming week is a good time to try and cross the innermost world off of your skywatching life-list.

This is actually the first of three lunar occultations of Venus for 2026. The other two occur on September 14th in Southeast Asia and on November 7th at the southern tip of South America.than Venus, with a reflectivity of less than 14 percent, versus 70 percent for the Venusian cloud tops. Up close, the lunar surface resembles worn asphalt.

Concentrating what little reflected light the Moon does return into a small patch of sky translates its dull gray into pearly white in the eye's view. But wait until dusk, and you'll see an encore performance, as the slender waxing crescent Moon also occults the open star clusterThis occurs just scant hours after the Venus event. This favors the southeastern US at dusk. Venus follows suit, transiting just north of the cluster on June 19th.

Seeing Venus in the daytime requires persistence. A deep blue high-contrast sky will help. The event will be well-suited to video capture, but beware of autofocus mode, which often stubbornly refuses to lock onto the daytime Moon. A wide-field view of the Moon paired with Venus should display the two nicely, as the planet slips behind the dark limb of the Moon.list of ingress/egress times





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