Watch the 2026 San Diego Veterans Day Parade

Watch the Veterans Day Parade in San Diego live with NBC 7 and Telemundo 20, honoring those who served our country.

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade began in 1987 and continues to be the largest parade on the West Coast that salutes military veterans. San Diego honors military service members with Veterans Day events, including the an annual parade along Harbor Drive and a military appreciation night at SDSU.

NOTE: You can watch the parade live on Wednesday on NBC San Diego News on all major streaming platforms. Search"NBC San Diego" orThe San Diego Veterans Day Parade will again march along San Diego Bay on Wednesday, Nov. 11, celebrating our military and the close connection that San Diego has with its troops. ( The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in front of the County administration building on Harbor Drive downtown.

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It is expected to last about an hour and a half. According to the USS Midway Museum, these streets will be closed for the parade starting at the following times:Harbor Drive from Ash Street to Pacific Highway: 8:30 a.m.Pacific Highway from Harbor to Broadway: 8:00 a.m. This year, the parade is commemorating the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, the offensive action against Iraq that began on Jan. 16, 1991.

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NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud sponsors of this annual parade held to honor those who served in the past and present. San Diego County boasts one of the largest veteran populations in the U.S. with more than 200,000 former and retired military members living and working in the county.