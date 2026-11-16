Watch SpaceX will attempt its 1st-ever 'chopsticks' Starship landing catch of a rocket from orbit today (livestream)

It will be SpaceX's first-ever attempt to catch Ship.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsSpaceX plans to catch the upper stage of its Starship megarocket for the first time ever today , and you can watch the action live.on Friday evening , rising into the sky from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas.

Also read 'Don't panic': SpaceX pens familiar message on Starship ahead of historic double-catch test flight

The mission plan called for bringing both of the vehicle's stages back to Starbase and catching them with the launch tower's"chopstick" arms — an unprecedented total recovery of an orbitaldiverted Starship's Super Heavy booster to a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico 6.5 minutes after launch. , this is a 1:375 ratio of SpaceX's Starship as a desktop model. The materials here are alloy steel and it weighs just 225g.

The Ship catch is scheduled to occur today at around 4:20 p.m. EST — roughly 22.5 hours afterThere's no guarantee that it will happen, however: If SpaceX detects anything off-nominal with Ship, it will scrap the catch attempt, as it did with Super Heavy on Friday afternoon. We'll just have to wait and see. SpaceX, however, seems confident.

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Flight controllers decided early Saturday morning, about seven hours after liftoff, to forgo a second window to end the mission early with a splashdown off the coast of Chile.

"Starship's going to stay in space. We are one step closer to an eventual return to launch site," SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot said in a live commentary update.

"So that's great news. "While the double-catch attempt was Flight 15's main headline, the mission had other objectives as well. One was getting Ship to orbit, which had happened on just one previous Starship launch — on Flight 14, and it did so again on Flight 15.

These 52 spacecraft are the first members of a constellation that will eventually consist ofSome of those Starlink satellites took video and images of Starship's heat shield to check its health for today's landing attempt. Those images, combined with ground-based cameras, found the Ship in good shape. the company said.

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"Our heat shield team reviewed all the data we got from our ground tracking cameras, and from those satellite cameras and confirmed the heat shield is in a good posture for a reentry and return to the launch site," Huot said. And SpaceX plans to use Starship to build an even bigger network in LEO — Starmind, an AI data-center constellation that will harbor Assembling these megaconstellations will require an incredible launch cadence.

And the double chopstick catch is key to that vision, SpaceX says, for it will enable quicker inspection, refurbishment and reflight of Starship. So the company will doubtless try the maneuver again soon — probably on the next Starship flight, which won't be too far down the road. This story was updated at 8 a.m. EST to include new details on SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 mission from SpaceX.

Space.com Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik contributed to this report.and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist.

He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.