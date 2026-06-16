Watch SpaceX launch 3 huge BlueBird direct-to-cell satellites from Florida early on June 17

Liftoff of the BlueBird 8-10 mission is scheduled for 2:39 a.m. ET.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsCape Canaveral Space Force StationA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 29 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 8, 2026.

BlueBird 7 was the second of AST SpaceMobile's"next-generation" spacecraft to launch, after BlueBird 6, which reached LEO successfully atop an Indian LVM3 rocket The next-gen satellites have antennas that cover nearly 2,400 square feet when unfurled — that's larger than any other commercial communications arrays ever deployed in space. .

Wednesday morning's liftoff will send BlueBird 8, BlueBird 9 and BlueBird 10 aloft, quadrupling the number of next-gen satellites in LEO.

"Our upcoming launch marks another important milestone as we continue advancing the deployment of our space-based cellular broadband network," Scott Wisniewski, president of AST SpaceMobile, said in a "Each BlueBird satellite launched expands our ability to support seamless space-based broadband mobile connectivity directly to everyday smartphones," he added. AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 8, BlueBird 9 and BlueBird 10 satellites are seen stacked, prior to integration on their SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The company has blurred out some details of the spacecraft.

If all goes according to plan on Wednesday morning, the Falcon 9's upper stage will deploy the three BlueBirds in a 10.5-minute span beginning about 54.5 minutes after launch. That will be about 46 minutes after the rocket's first stage returns to Earth. The booster will touch down in the Atlantic Ocean on the SpaceX drone ship"A Shortfall of Gravitas.

" It will be the 29th launch and landing for this particular booster, according toand joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist.

He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.





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