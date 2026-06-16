The robotic freighter is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station today (June 16) at about 12:05 p.m. EDT (1605 GMT).

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsA SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is scheduled to begin its journey back to Earth today , and you can watch the action live.

today at around 12:05 p.m. EDT . If all goes to plan, the vehicle will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Wednesday at around 8:08 a.m. EDT . The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft supporting the company’s 34th commercial resupply services mission for NASA approaches the International Space Station on May 17, 2026, carrying nearly 6,500 pounds of food, supplies, and equipment for the Expedition 74 crew.

The capsule arrived at the ISS two days later, delivering nearly 6,500 pounds of food, scientific hardware and other equipment to the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab. The freighter will haul thousands of pounds of cargo back home as well,"carrying samples that could shape future space exploration and life on Earth," NASA officials wrote in a "Research returning includes bioprinted organ and cartilage tissue, data on improving cryogenic fuel storage for future space missions, and DNA‑inspired materials to develop new cancer treatments," they added.

"The returning hardware includes an ocular imaging device used to monitor crew members' eye health, an absorbent bed that filters trace contaminants from cabin air, and a separator pump from the waste and hygiene compartment. "and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.





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