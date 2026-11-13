Watch SpaceX attempt a historic Starship launch and double-catch landing today (Nov. 13)

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET today (Nov. 13).

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsSpaceX plans to launch its Starship megarocket on an unprecedented mission today , and you can watch the action live.is scheduled to launch on its 15th test flight today from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas, during a 75-minute window that opens at 5:45 p.m. EST .plans to bring both of Starship's stages back to Starbase for a catch by the launch tower's"chopstick" arms — something it has never done before.

Also read SpaceX aims to safely land Starship and booster stage after orbital flight

Composite photo showing the Super Heavy booster of SpaceX's Starship megarocket coming in for a landing on the launch mount on Oct. 13, 2024. Starship consists of two elements: a huge booster known as Super Heavy and an upper-stage spacecraft called Starship, or Ship for short. Both are designed to be fully and rapidly reusable — a first in the world of orbital spaceflight.

The rapidity of Starship's reuse hinges heavily on SpaceX's recovery strategy: Returning both vehicles directly to the launch mount will enable much faster inspection, refurbishment and reflight, the company has said. , pulling the feat off on three previous Starship test flights. But it has never tried to do so with Ship, which flies farther and faster than the booster and is therefore a more challenging vehicle to recover.

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"If successful, this will mark the first full recovery of an orbital launch system and a breakthrough moment in making Starship a reliable, rapidly reusable rocket," the company wrote in aThe action will unspool over two days, if all goes to plan. Super Heavy will return to Starbase for a touchdown just 6.5 minutes after launch, but Ship will continue on toV3 satellites, during a 42-minute stretch beginning about 35 minutes after liftoff.

This will be just the second batch of V3 spacecraft to reach orbit, after the 26 that went up on Ship will then stay aloft for nearly a full day. The mission plan calls for the upper stage to return to Starbase for its chopsticks catch on Saturday afternoon , about 22.5 hours after liftoff. There's no guarantee things will go according to plan, however.

SpaceX will call off a Ship catch if the vehicle experiences any issues during Flight 15. If something crops up, the company will steer Ship to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, either near Hawaii or off the coast of Chile. So it'll be a busy weekend for SpaceX, and for space fans who want to keep tabs on the mission. And we can help you out there, with ourand joined the team in 2010.

He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.

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D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.