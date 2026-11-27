The characters from 'Sesame Street' paid homage to Mariah Carey’s holiday hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.'

‘s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the gift that keeps on giving. This year, the characters frompaid tribute to the holiday tune with their own whimsical version, titled “All I Want for Christmas Is U.” In the clip, shared today, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Elmo, and Cookie Monster sing about the all-important letter “U,” which is their top wish this Christmas.

“If we had no U for Christmas, there’d be no U words you see,” the colorful muppet sing. “We could not unwrap the presents underneath the Christmas tree/ Without words that start with U, the holiday would not feel right/ We couldn’t even untie ribbons/ Or untangle Christmas lights/ Want to unbox Christmas but we can’t/ Won’t you help us understand/ Don’t know what we’ll do/ All we need for Christmas is U!

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” Carey’s hit typically returns to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 each year. The song has topped the Hot 100 for 22 weeks since it first reached the spot on the Dec. 19, 2019. This year, however, Carey has seen some competition from Ella Langley, who took the record for chart-topping appearances in September when⁠Gérard Depardieu to Face Trial for Allegedly Raping Actress Charlotte ⁠ArnouldIs Vanity Fair’s Hit Piece on Taylor Swift Really Journalism?49 minutes ago