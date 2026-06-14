Watch police rescue dogs locked in U-Haul near Temecula

Police rescued 31 neglected dogs from a hot, unventilated U-Haul truck near Temecula. The owner was arrested and faces 21 felony animal cruelty charges.

Murrieta police officers recovered nearly two dozen dogs in hot, unventilated moving truck in early May in the Inland Empire. A suspect was arrested and arraigned last month on numerous animal cruelty charges after a police officer found nearly two dozen dogs in a hot, unventilated moving truck in the Inland Empire.

Murrieta Police Department dispatched officers to the 4100 block of Guava Street around 6:30 p.m. on May 1 after receiving a call about suspected trespassing, according to a department Police found a 15-foot U-Haul truck abandoned on private property with two dogs in the cab. However, they also heard loud barking from the cargo hold. When police opened the roll-up door, they found 21 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels confined inside, several of which were pregnant.

All of the dogs were rescued alive, though officers say they were left inside the moving truck for several hours.

“The cargo compartment lacked ventilation and air conditioning, and many of the dogs appeared neglected, exhibiting matted fur and limited access to food and water,” Murrieta Police Department officials said in a social media post. During the investigation, the owner of the dogs returned to the truck in an SUV with 12 additional dogs. The owner, who was not identified by police, was arrested at the scene. The suspect was charged with 21 felony counts of animal cruelty.

Animal Friends of the Valleys, a nonprofit animal shelter, assisted police at the scene. The organization’s animal control specialists took the dogs to their facility in Lake Elsinor for veterinary care and rehabilitation. Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health.

Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Altadena Neighborhood Builds Back, Piece By Piece It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. For this episode of De Los Podcast, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Sen Dog, founding member and rapper of Cypress Hill — one of the first Latino hip-hop groups to break into the American mainstream.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We’ve made $20K in a week, thanks to Knicks mania — and we can’t keep up with demandWatch for these Knicks-themed treats across the boroughs.

Read more »

Why Arkansas Baseball's Transfer Portal Haul Is Better Than You ThinkFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and coach Dave Van Horn were able to get an early start on the transfer portal this offseason after being ousted fr

Read more »

Wear OS 7 looks ready to land on Pixel Watchs soonPixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 may soon receive Wear OS 7, according to updated Verizon support pages spotted before the rollout.

Read more »

WHERE TO WATCH: Game 5 watch parties across San AntonioSan Antonio readies 6:30 p.m. Spurs Finals watch parties: The Rock at La Cantera hosts a DJ, giveaways and giant screen; outdoor viewings also at Hemisfair, Pearl Park and Tobin Center River Walk.

Read more »