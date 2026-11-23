The Grammy-nominated star played 'Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground' as part of a performance recorded for Third Man Records.

fan ever,” Rodrigo told the crowd at the intimate venue, gathered to watch her perform a tight set of songs at the label’s venue, the Blue Room, recorded for Third Man Records.

“I was contemplating whether or not I’d say this, but given that we’re settling in, I thought I would come clean and admit that when I was 15, I did have a Jack White fan account called Third Fan Records. It’s kind of embarrassing in concept, but all this is to say that I think 15-year-old Olivia would be pretty stoked if you told her what she was doing tonight.

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” White took the stage to introduce Rodrigo himself before she played two 20-minute sets with a quick break in the middle to flip the record – guests in attendance could watch the whole process live on a screen that broadcasts into the venue during the show.

“We’re going to have an outstanding artist come on stage here in a second,” White said, before welcoming Rodrigo and her band who opened with “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” fromand played songs like “Stupid Song,” “Maggots For Brains,” “Déjà vu,” “All-American Bitch” and “Bad Idea Right? ”Princess of Wales Reflects on Cancer Battle in 'Heal' Documentary Special.

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In a plaid skirt and shirt with “New York Confuses Me” printed across the front, Rodrigo seemed completely at home at the tiny 250-capacity venue that’s just a touch smaller than the 20,000 or so seats she fills at arenas,at both. Watching as the blue “cutting” light illuminated to signal the process was rolling and presided over by Third Man Team Members in lab coats, it all felt like a temporary, perfectly analog refuge from the looming AI hellscape waiting outside. to Pearl Jam and Geese have recorded live-to-acetate at Third Man Records, with zero overdubs, pauses, or edits.

The albums are eventually available for purchase after the pressing process is complete, sometimes earlier for members of Third Man’s Vault. Amid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction