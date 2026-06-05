Watch: Officers chase carjacked pickup from Fontana into Los Angeles

Officers are chasing a driver.

Officers are chasing a pickup driver on freeways and streets in downtown Los Angeles Friday afternoon in a pursuit that began with carjacking in Fontana.

The chase started about 50 miles east of LA in San Bernardino County and headed west on the 10 Freeway through the San Gabriel Valley and into Los Angeles. The driver, who frequently has been waving and gesturing out the extended cab Chevy's window, is wanted in a carjacking. Ronald Knesil told NBCLA that his pickup was stolen by a man who asked for a ride, then grabbed his keys and got in the pickup outside a restaurant in Fontana.

Knesil said he struggled with the man, but lost his footing and could only watch as his truck sped away. Knesil suffered cuts on his arms, but no serious injuries, he said.

"My pride and my dignity are hurt," he said. "I just couldn't get ahold of him. I'm just hoping to get my truck back in one piece.

" The driver exited the freeway in downtown LA and continued south into Vernon, Commerce and other southern LA County communities. The driver stopped several times, appeared to wave his hands out the window, then continued driving. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Pursuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New details after man killed, 2 officers shot in Atlantic City: Everything we knowThe Attorney General’s Office released the identities of the deceased suspect and the officer involved in a fatal police shooting in Atlantic City on June 2, 2026, with the investigation ongoing and the decedent’s mother speaking out about her son’s death.

Read more »

Knicks watch parties: Where to watch Game 2 of NBA Finals in NYCIf you thought the Knicks watch parties for Game 1 were crazy, remember this: That was a Wednesday. Friday night’s Game 2 is sure to see exuberant crowds once again fill the streets in solidarity with their orange-and-blue brethren, perhaps even more electrified to celebrate after one win and an upcoming weekend. So.

Read more »

WHERE TO WATCH: Spurs NBA Finals Game 2 watch parties across the San AntonioNBA Finals Game 1 sparks watch parties across San Antonio as the River Walk gets a Spurs makeover with Fiesta-style bridge art. A downtown pop-up fan shop and free breakfast tacos after Spurs wins add to the buzz.

Read more »

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for ArizonaA severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several regions in Arizona, effective from Saturday morning to late evening. The affected areas include Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley in the central deserts. The watch remains in effect until 11:00 PM MST on Saturday. Additionally, the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains are also under the watch from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST on Sunday. Furthermore, the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 are under the watch from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM MDT on Sunday. The severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, and White Mountains from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST on Monday and Tuesday. The severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM MDT on Monday and Tuesday. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and be prepared for severe thunderstorms.

Read more »