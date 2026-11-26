Miranda Lambert performed a medley of her hits during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game.

is from Texas, but, until today, she’d never performed for her hometown football team — or anyone in the, for that matter. Singing a medley of her classic hits , Lambert made her halftime show debut during the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

Following a pretaped introduction by Reba McEntire, who announced Lambert as the “most awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music,” the Grammy-winning singer took the stage to perform “Snakeskin Boots” , “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “Little Red Wagon. ” Lambert was backed by her band, along with a string section wearing black cowboy hats to mirror that of the entertainer: Lambert, in a black hat, wore a black dress adorned with blue fames.

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She also received an assist from an army of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who delivered their choreographed routine as Lambert sang. Lambert is a lifelong Cowboys fan who grew up in Lindale, Texas, about 80 miles east of Dallas. She now joins a cast of music’s biggest names as a halftime show veteran, including Beyoncé, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Lainey Wilson,, who gave a memorable performance while wearing the iconic Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders costume.