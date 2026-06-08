Watch Megan Thee Stallion, P!NK, Neil Patrick Harris Perform 'Lady Marmalade' at Tonys

Megan Thee Stallion, P!NK, and Neil Patrick Harris performed 'Lady Marmalade' from 'Moulin Rouge' at the 2026 Tony Awards.

Dylan Mulvaney, Megan Thee Stallion, P! NK, Neil Patrick Harris, and Shoshana Bean perform at the 79th Annual Tony Awards.. The singer initially appeared on wires as Peter Pan, but Harris quickly suggested she try something else.

“I’m worried some people will wonder why P!nk is hosting the Tonys,” she said. “I just want to make sure everyone knows I’m thrilled to be here and I want my opener to be as ‘Broadway’ as possible. ”and Shoshana Bean. P!nk changed up the lyrics to reflect the event, calling out attendees like Lesley Manville, Rose Byrne, and Carrie Coon.

Lea Michele made a cameo to belt, “We don’t do it for the awards,” and June Squibb also got a moment in the spotlight. After some fanfare, Megan stepped in to rework Lil’ Kim’s rap from the original.

P!nk, Lil’ Kim, Christina Aguilera, and Mya recorded a new version of Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade” in 2001 for the filmHear Bob Dylan Play 'Basement Tapes' Gem 'You Ain't Goin' Nowhere' for First Time in 14 YearsAriana Grande Isn't Concerned With Making Up for Lost Time at 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour Opener 'Toy Story 5' VFX Supervisor Says 'Decoy Version' of Film Was Made to Hide Taylor Swift's Involvementearly following a hospitalization. In late April, the rapper announced that her final performance as Moulin Rouge’s owner and MC, Zidler, would be on May 1.

Megan was originally slated to stay with the production until May 17. Megan returned to Tonys stage later in the evening to present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson Unpacks That Unavoidable Finale and Ending His Hit HBO Series3 hours agoHow Michelle Pfeiffer Hit Two Very Different Series Out of the Park with ‘The Madison’ and ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All the Fashion From the Tony Awards 2026 Red CarpetCatch up on all the show-stopping arrivals from Megan Thee Stallion, Rose Byrne, Daniel Radcliffe, first-time Tonys host Pink, and more stars of the stage.

Read more »

Tony Awards: P!nk Leads Rousing Opener With Megan Thee Stallion & Broadway CastsAs expected, P!nk soared into her Tony Awards hosting gig on flying wires - dressed as Peter Pan. Ok the costume wasn't expected, but former host Neil Patrick Harris quickly put a stop to that.

Read more »

Pink Kicks Off 2026 Tonys With “Lady Marmalade” Parody Boasting Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris and Dylan MulvaneyThe opener managed to weave in nearly every nominated musical and play this season and featured cameos from Lea Michele, June Squibb and even Paddington ahead of the bear's much rumored Broadway debut next season.

Read more »

Pink and Megan Thee Stallion Lead Tony Awards with Lady Marmalade TributeAt the 79th Tony Awards, P!nk and Megan Thee Stallion opened the show with a revamped 'Lady Marmalade' parody celebrating Broadway's leading ladies, featuring cameos from Lea Michele and June Squibb.

Read more »