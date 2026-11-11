Watch Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow Perform Live on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow performed live on the latest episode of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

‘ Grammy night. Morris revisited her song “The Middle” while Jenna Dewan and Tatyana Ali faced off to perform the cha cha. Sheryl Crow performed her 1994 hit song “All I Wanna Do” for a cha cha competition between Connor Wood and Maura Higgins.yesterday, joined forces for their own hit, “The Boy Is Mine.

” The 1998 track provided the soundtrack to a rumba dance off between Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech. , who sent a video message to Dewan. The actress danced a jazz routine with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy to Jackson’s 2001 song “All For You. ” Despite being eliminated, Jackson shared some words of encouragement for Dewan, a former backup tour dancer for the pop star.

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Sofia Franklyn Reveals the Dark Side of ‘Call Her Daddy’ in Explosive Memoir: 9 Biggest Bombshells“Hey Jenna, I am so excited. I cannot wait to watch you perform tonight, and you’re performing to ‘All For You? ’ I feel so honored,” Jackson said.

“I really do feel honored, though. I know you’re going to do an incredible job. Weren’t those such fun times we had back then in those days? During theTour.

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I miss you, I love you, I can’t wait to see you tonight. Like I said, you’re going to do an incredible job, I know it, and let’s get together when I’m back in LA.

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