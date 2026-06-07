WATCH: Mace says Trump's endorsement hasn't sealed SC gubernatorial race: ‘It’s a dog fight’

Rep. Nancy Mace says Trump's endorsement of Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette hasn't resonated with grassroots Republicans in South Carolina's GOP primary.

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endorsement has done little to boost her opponent's standing with conservative voters, arguing that many grassroots Republicans are"very upset" with the decision.

""And she's going to be in a runoff and I think at that point all bets are off. " Mace was referring to South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, whom Trump endorsed last week, as Mace and Trump have publicly broken in recent months.

Mace and Trump have split publicly ahead of South Carolina's governor's race, with the congresswoman arguing her push for the release of Epstein-related files may have jeopardized her chances of securing the president's endorsement.

"It’s a dog fight," Mace said. "We’re in it and I’m gonna fight to the death. " Mace shared that she wasn’t shocked when Trump chose not to endorse her because of her vote in Congress to push for the release of files related to convicted sex offender "I knew it was on the line when I voted to release the Epstein files, and I'm a survivor," Mace said.

"If the price to pay for an endorsement was to not release those files, I would never pay it. " Mace was one of four Republicans to sign a petition last year to force a vote in the House on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation that urged the Department of Justice to publish all its information on its probe into Epstein and his associatewas also in favor of South Carolina’s current term-limited governor, Henry McMaster, who has also endorsed Evette as his potential successor.

Trump wrote that he expected Evette would choose the current governor’s son, Henry McMaster Jr., as her lieutenant governor.

"Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific Governor of South Carolina," the president posted. "Pam has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! "President Donald Trump signs an executive order directing a customs crackdown amid trade gaps in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. Tuesday’s crowded Republican primary field includes Evette, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Rep.

Ralph Norman, R-S.C. , businessman Rom Reddy and Mace. If no candidate wins a majority, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff — a situation Mace predicted could reshape the race despite Trump's backing of Evette.

"I disagree with this endorsement," Mace said. "And I'm going to vote for myself. I'm asking voters in South Carolina to vote for me as well on Tuesday. Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team.

She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.





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Trump Endorsement Shifts South Carolina Governor's Race, Diminishes Mace's ProspectsDonald Trump's endorsement has significantly altered the dynamics of the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary, giving Henry McMaster a strong lead and causing Nancy Mace's support to plummet. Recent prediction markets show Mace's chances dropping sharply, while McMaster's have surged. The relationship between Trump and Mace, once strong, has deteriorated, particularly over her push to release Epstein-related documents.

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