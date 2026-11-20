President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House after his trip to the Philippines and China. Follow live updates here.

President Trump is set to hold a White House press conference on Friday afternoon, following his return from Asia. with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, yielded no significant breakthroughs on nuclear arms reduction, which was the planned topic of the talks, or the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, or on AI.

But Mr. Trump rated the three-leader meeting a 12 out of 10. , Mr. Trump and Putin sat on either side of Xi. Mr. Trump declared the three men were"really making history," dismissing"old school" foreign policy that had distanced the authoritarian leaders.

Also read White House Seizes Journalist Phones on Air Force One After Trump-Putin-Xi Meeting

After the meeting, the leaders released a joint statement saying they had agreed on a few broad points: preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, increasing the world supply of refined petroleum products, rejecting the authority of the International Criminal Court, and a commitment to reform the United Nations. White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross will be leaving his position, a White House official told CBS News. Multiple sources said Cairncross was fired.

White House chief of staff Stephen Miller — who took over for Susie Wiles earlier this month — had long wanted Cairncross out of the job, sources said, telling people he didn't think Cairncross had the expertise needed.or suspected spy Alice Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But, he said the two leaders did talk about AI.

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"We both want regulations, moderate regulations for safety purposes and we're going to work together on reasonable regulations," the president told Fox News White House correspondent Aisha Hasnie. that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin was"primarily on Ukraine. " He said they also discussed Iran, and that all three leaders would like to see that war end.

"It was primarily on Ukraine, obviously, but they want to see — they would like to see it end with Iran, and they're letting Iran know that in the strongest of terms," the president told NBC's Gabe Gutierrez.