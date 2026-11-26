LiveNOW from FOX’s Thanksgiving parade coverage begins Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, with live video planned from Detroit, Chicago and Houston.

LiveNOW from FOX’s Thanksgiving parade coverage begins Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, with live video planned from Detroit, Chicago and Houston. Former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles"Peanut" Tillman will serve as Chicago’s grand marshal, while singer Lizzo will lead Houston’s parade.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. A start time is still to be announced.offers a truly unique viewing experience. Join us all Thursday morning, starting at 8 a.m. Eastern, for raw, unfiltered coverage of celebrations nationwide. Our coverage will feature live video from parades across multiple cities, though plans may change depending on weather and other news events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A giant inflatable turkey is seen during downtown Chicago's iconic State Street transforms into a river of color and celebration during the 91st annual Thanksgiving Parade, November 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. (Photo by Jacek BoczarYou can watch in the live player above, in the free FOX Local app for your phone and smart TV, or on the LiveNOW from FOX channel on your smart TV.