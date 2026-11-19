Susan Smith, the woman convicted in 1995 of drowning her two young sons in a South Carolina lake, is going before a parole board on Thursday for her second bid at release.

The Brief Susan Smith, the woman convicted in 1995 of drowning her two young sons in a South Carolina lake, is going before a parole board on Thursday for her second bid at release.

Smith was convicted of the murder of her sons in 1995 after saying she was carjacked, lying to police. Prosecutors argued she should receive the death penalty, but she was ultimately sentenced to life in prison. Susan Smith, the woman convicted in 1995 of drowning her two young sons in a South Carolina lake, is going before a parole board on Thursday for her second bid at release.

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A seven-member parole board rejected her first parole request in November 2024, citing the severity of the crime and her disciplinary record. Smith told police she had been carjacked in rural Union County, South Carolina, on Oct. 25, 1994, with their children, 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander in the car.

Susan Smith, pictured in a recent mugshot at left and at 22-year-old in 1994 at right, has been incarcerated in South Carolina for nearly 30 years for the murder of her two sons. Prosecutors said she strapped her two young boys into her car and allowed it to roll into John D. Long Lake where they drowned.

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Susan Smith, who was 22 at the time, watched as it took six minutes for water to fill the car, drown her boys and sink to the bottom of the lake. Prosecutors contended she killed the boys at least in part because the man she was having an affair with did not want a relationship with a woman who had children.

Smith's defense contended she was in a fragile mental state and suffered from severe depression, characterizing the act as a failed suicide attempt in which she had intended to end her own life along with her sons'. Prosecutors argued she should receive the death penalty, but she was ultimately sentenced to life in prison. This story was written with information provided by previous reporting from Fox Local. This story was reported from Orlando.