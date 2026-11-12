Brooklyn building collapse leaves at least 8 dead, 19 injured as rescue continues

At least eight people died and 19 others were hurt when a three-story apartment building collapsed in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Wednesday afternoon. The FDNY search and rescue mission continued Thursday as heavy machinery moved rubble at 1321 Flatbush Ave.

At least eight people have died after a three-story apartment building collapsed in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, authorities said Thursday. At least 19 others were wounded, four of them critically, when the side of the building fell into an adjacent open construction site just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The building is located at 1321 Flatbush Ave. Six bodies were pulled from the rubble while two more people died after being transported to a local hospital, officials said. None of the dead have been identified. The FDNY said the search and rescue mission was ongoing Thursday morning.

Also read Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush Kills Two, Injures at Least Seventeen

Crews have been on the scene since the collapse, digging through the rubble for survivors. Heavy machinery is working at the site one day after the collapse. Six people were dead on the scene and two more died at the hospital, the FDNY announced Thursday. The Department of Environmental Protection shut down city water mains so emergency crews could continue search and rescue operations.

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Brooklyn Building Collapse Search Efforts

Witnesses described desperate moments after the collapse. As rescue crews dug through the rubble Wednesday evening, a man waited nearby for word on his pregnant wife. About two hours after the collapse, around 6:15 p.m., firefighters were seen talking to a woman in the debris pile who was covered in dust. Within minutes, the woman was lifted from the rubble, put on a stretcher and covered with a blanket.

She was conscious and talking to rescuers, according to reports from the scene. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised first responders for working through the night under dangerous conditions to look for survivors. In a social media post Thursday, the mayor said: I am heartbroken that eight New Yorkers have now lost their lives and at least 17 have been injured, including three firefighters. There are no words for a loss of this magnitude.

The mayor also asked residents to stay clear of the area. Those who are unable to reach someone who may have been affected by the collapse should call 311, and those outside the city should call 212-639-9675. Earlier reports said at least two people had died and more than a dozen were injured, including seven children. The toll rose as crews continued their massive recovery mission through the night and into Thursday.

Victims And Cause Under Investigation

Pictures from the scene show the aftermath of the building collapse and damage to the neighboring building. The FDNY and NYPD are searching the rubble at the site in the Flatbush neighborhood. Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.