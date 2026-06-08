Watch KSAT’s live coverage from NYC, SA ahead of Game 3 in NBA Finals

Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks is just hours away, and KSAT has you covered with live reports from San Antonio and New York City.

Impersonation scams on the rise: RBFCU warns of increased AI bank fraudNo watch party at Madison Square Garden with President Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA FinalsSAN ANTONIO – Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks is just hours away, and KSAT has you covered with live reports from San Antonio and New York City .

Monday’s Game 3 tips off at 7:30 p.m. from Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks leading the series 2-0. Anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga, and sports anchor Larry Ramirez, are in New York City providing the latest coverage on the Silver and Black, as well as the pandemonium and security measures outside “The World’s Most Famous Arena. ”KSAT 12 is the official broadcast home for all of the NBA Finals action.

KSAT will host live pregame coverage with our Race For Seis special live at 6:30 p.m. Monday on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would return to San Antonio, with Game 6 in New York. No watch party at Madison Square Garden with President Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA FinalsRJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio.

He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great. Spurs + Storms?

Our New Meteorologist Has You CoveredLife After the NBA Isn't Easy — But Danny Green Was PreparedDon't Miss a Second of the Spurs' Historic Finals RunFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsDavid Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirts





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spurs New York City Knicks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in NBA FinalsThe New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are competing in the NBA Finals. The Knicks have won 13 consecutive games, while the Spurs have a chance to win the series after trailing by double digits in each of the Knicks' four wins.

Read more »

San Antonio Zoo surprises Spurs-loving Salesian Sisters with 200 tickets, new basketball hoopAs San Antonio rallies behind the Spurs during their NBA Finals run, the San Antonio Zoo is recognizing a group that has become an unlikely symbol of the city’s playoff excitement.

Read more »

San Antonio Spurs face New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA FinalsThe San Antonio Spurs are set to face the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks stole two games on the road as they work to deliver a title to a city of 8 million who have been starving for this for the last 53 years.

Read more »

Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns, Wemby)Game 3 of the NBA Finals is officially a must-win for the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama after they dropped both of their games in San Antonio to open

Read more »