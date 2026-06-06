Watch KSAT’s coverage ahead of NBA Finals Game 2 between Spurs-Knicks

The countdown is officially underway for the tip-off of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altar– The 2026 NBA Finals continue Friday night in Game 2 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks .

For the Spurs, it’s the organization’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. San Antonio is seeking their sixth NBA championship. The last time the Spurs and the Knicks met in the NBA Finals was back in 1999, when San Antonio won its first title. On the road to the NBA Finals, the Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the Western Conference title.

KSAT 12 is the official broadcast home for all of the NBA Finals action. KSAT will host live pregame coverage with our Race for Seis special live at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus. Another livestream previewing Game 1 will air at 7 p.m. exclusively on KSAT Plus. ABC will carry exclusive live coverage of Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. live on KSAT 12.

If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would return to San Antonio, with Game 6 in New York. Share your photos celebrating Spurs in the NBA Finals on KSAT Connect! Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.

Spurs + Storms? Our New Meteorologist Has You CoveredLife After the NBA Isn't Easy — But Danny Green Was PreparedDon't Miss a Second of the Spurs' Historic Finals RunFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsDavid Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirts





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