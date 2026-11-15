WATCH: Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State Football Turn Up in Locker Room after Crazy Travel Day, Victory in Florida

Dancin' with the Devil(s). After Arizona State's 23-16 win in Orlando, the Sun Devils took some time in the postgame locker room to let out some steam from thei

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Julian Hugo , who celebrated with the Devils at UCF, also celebrated after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Mountain America Stadium.

| Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesAfter Arizona State's 23-16 win in Orlando, the Sun Devils took some time in the postgame locker room to let out some steam from their long 24-hour travel day. It was the game of the season for Sun Devil football. Not because of the quality of the opponent or any late-game heroics, but because of what the team had to go through to even get to the stadium on Saturday evening.

Also read How to watch San Diego State vs. Utah State football: TV channel, game time and streaming

Following their delayed flight on Friday afternoon, the Sun Devils prepared for an early Saturday flight to get across the country for a 5:30 p.m. EST kickoff, two hours pushed back from the original start time. According to ASU's social media posts, Kenny Dillingham and the team had a quick team meeting at their facility at 5:55 a.m. local time.

A football win and some speedy travel later, they returned to Tempe at 2:45 a.m. local time, putting on a successful cross-country conference trip in less than 21 hours. When Kenny Dillingham returned to the postgame locker room, the response was lively from his players, to say the least. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. A year later, there were no special dance moves, but Dillingham was still lifted up by his players and greeted with a shower of water bottles. The last big-time ASU away locker room celebration? You gotta go back to 2024, when WR Jordyn Tyson was dancing on top of the lockers at Kansas State, while RB Cam Skattebo sang along to the song in the background.

Those two are now in the NFL, while that 2024 win in Manhattan, Kansas, propelled ASU to the Big 12 conference title game. Does this win set up ASU for a return to the title game? No. Are these players pro-bound? Time will tell.

But regardless, this will be a memorable victory for Sun Devil football for a long time. .

"End of the day, you're going to take the field for 60 minutes and play a football game. You're going to get it done, or you're not. And nobody's going to care what the circumstances was because nobody cares about circumstances. They care about results.

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And our guys got that done tonight. Our guys were fired up for the challenge, and I really couldn't be. That was probably one of my favorite games since being at ASU.

"DAN ALLISON Dan Allison is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating Cum Laude in Sports Journalism. He currently works for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico and has covering high school sports in both New Mexico and Arizona and he is a contributor to High School On SI. He began contributing to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in 2026.