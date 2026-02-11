Bears Beat Seahawks 34-17 as Jeffery Simmons Shines in Chicago Debut

Caleb Williams threw for 247 yards and D'Andre Swift scored three touchdowns as the Chicago Bears defeated the Seattle Seahawks 34-17, with new acquisition Jeffery Simmons making an immediate impact on defense.

SEATTLE - Caleb Williams threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive and Jeffery Simmons delivered just what Chicago needed on defense as the Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-17 on Monday night.

Williams was extremely efficient for the Bears (6-2) against one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. He committed no turnovers, took just one sack and threw for 247 yards while completing 71% of his passes. Williams' play helped set up three short touchdown runs by D'Andre Swift. That proved to be more than enough against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks (4-4), thanks to the impact Simmons had on the defense.

Also read What Jeffery Simmons Trade Can Mean for the Future of Bears Roster

Simmons Delivers Defensive Impact

Acquired last week from Tennessee for a package that included two first-round picks, Simmons took little time to make a big impact on a defense that had lacked difference-makers. He had a sack on the opening drive, added another tackle for loss and finished with six tackles and a pass defensed. Chicago held Seattle to 252 yards and one third-down conversion on 11 tries.

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Simmons, a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, now has five sacks on the season and has already matched the total amount of sacks Bears interior defenders had over the first seven games. In the first quarter on the Seahawks' second drive, Simmons broke through Seattle's offensive line to record his first sack with the Bears. Simmons beat Seahawks right guard Grey Zabel on the play.

Zabel moved over to the right side of the line after Seattle acquired Quenton Nelson last week. Fellow defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a facemask penalty on the same play, so the loss of yardage was negated.

However, Simmons was still credited with the sack and the Bears were able to overcome the flag and force a Seahawks punt on the drive. The Bears unloaded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Simmons and a fifth-rounder. It was the first time in the common draft era since 1967 that a team traded multiple first-round picks for a defensive tackle.

The hope was that guys like Kentavius Street and Jordan van den Berg could step up to fill the void, but neither player has been able to do that. Bears interior defenders had tallied just one sack combined through seven games. The Bears sported a top-five run defense entering Week 8, but they have also faced the fewest rushing attempts in the league and have given up the 10th-most rushing yards per attempt.

Bears Outplay Seahawks On Offense

Simmons provides a boost on both fronts for Chicago. The Bears started off well against Seattle's stout defense by putting together a 17-play drive on the opening possession to take the lead. Williams threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden to cap the drive. Chicago added two more field goals in the first half and built the lead to 20-9 in the third quarter with another efficient touchdown drive that ended with a 1-yard run by Swift.

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The Seahawks were bottled up by Simmons and the Bears for almost the entire first half. Darnold finally connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 43-yard pass with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. Things looked bleak for Seattle when Jason Myers had a 33-yard field goal blocked in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

But DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble by Colston Loveland on the next possession that set up Darnold's 7-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, and Seattle converted the 2-point conversion to make it 20-17. Darnold went 17 of 34 for 188 yards and two touchdowns for Seattle, but his interception in the fourth quarter set up Swift's third TD that made it 34-17 with 4:41 to play.

Seahawks End Long Win Streak

The defending champion Seahawks lost for the third time in four games and are now looking up at the NFC playoff standings. They can ill afford many more slip-ups. The loss ended a 30-game streak for Seattle in the regular season and playoffs of not losing by more than four points. That was the fourth longest such streak for any team in the Super Bowl era.

The Seahawks struggled once again to run the ball despite their trade last week for three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and the return of Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price from injuries. Seattle ran for only 81 yards.