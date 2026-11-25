A man and his dog escaped the surf without injury after an incoming wave swept him from beach access stairs in Cannon Beach.

A man and his dog escaped the surf without injury after an incoming wave swept him from beach access stairs in Cannon Beach. A man and his dog escaped the surf without injury after an incoming surge swept him from beach access stairs in Cannon Beach, police said.

Just before 9 a.m., a Cannon Beach police officer contacted the man after seeing him drive on the beach just south of Tolovana Wayside. The man said he wanted a closer look at the king tides, according to police.

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"I talked to him about the safety of the beach and that it's great that people come down here to watch the king tides but to do it with some respect for the ocean," said Cannon Beach Police Chief Rob Shultz. "It's unforgiving, it's unpredictable, do it from a distance, do it from a vantage point of safety.

" Less than two hours later, around 10:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded near Ecola Creek to a report that a person and dog had been swept into the surf. Police determined the person was the same man contacted earlier Tuesday morning. The man had been standing on the stairs at the Second Street beach access while his leashed dog walked on the sand when an incoming surge swept him from the stairs, police said.

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A bystander’s video showed the harrowing moment the man is swept off his feet while walking the dog. Seconds later, the man loses his grip on the leash. The incident shows how quickly ocean conditions can become dangerous, police said.

"His dog was rescued by some bystanders a little bit farther down the seawall. They were able to go down a ladder, grab the dog by its harness and lift it up to safety," said Shultz. Police urged people to watch king tides from a safe, elevated location and keep pets away from the surf. They also warned beachgoers to stay away from driftwood, never turn their backs on the ocean and follow instructions from public safety personnel.

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