The Buffalo Bills released the Goo Goo Dolls' complete NFL halftime show after the broadcast was cut by NBC.

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs during halftime of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 26.during the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on Thursday night, the Bills dropped the band’s complete set online.

For their 10-plus-minute performance at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, the Goo Goo Dolls played “Iris,” “Broadway,” and “Slide. ” Instead of airing the entire thing, NBC opted to let Mike Tomlin and Mike Tirico chew the fat about Aaron Rodgers, much to the annoyance of many viewers. Steven Van Zandt wrote on X, “They are a great band. That was badly handled and disrespectful.

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”⁠Gérard Depardieu to Face Trial for Allegedly Raping Actress Charlotte ⁠Arnould. The rappers also showcased a medley that included “C.R. E.A. M,” “Da Mystery of Chessboxin,” and “Bring Da Ruckus.