WATCH: Florida woman unresponsive behind the wheel revived by deputies after highway crash

What started as a crash response became a life-or-death rescue when Florida deputies found a driver unconscious and without a pulse.

What started as a crash response became a life-or-death rescue when Florida deputies found a driver unconscious, pulseless, and not breathing. What started as a crash response became a life-or-death rescue when Florida deputies found a driver unconscious and without a pulse.say the high-stakes rescue occurred Wednesday when a deputy stopped to check on people involved in a crash along I-4.

While assessing the scene, the deputy was directed to a woman who was unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle. A second deputy arrived moments later and joined the rescue effort. The deputies removed the woman from the vehicle and immediately began performing CPR. During the life-saving response, one deputy deployed a defibrillator while both continued emergency medical care.

A road has been closed off for investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County. Between 2019 and 2023, the DOJ said he advertised and accepted payment for wheelchair accessible vehicles to dozens of unsuspecting customers. Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to an incident report from Pennsylvania State Police. Drivers in Snyder County witnessed some unusual overhead traffic after a plane made an emergency landing on Saturday morning.

Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said the emotional manipulation used in romance scams is what makes them particularly effective.





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