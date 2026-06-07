WATCH: Florida deputies revive 68-year-old woman after pulling her face down from ocean

A 68-year-old woman is alive after Florida deputies and bystanders pulled her from the ocean and performed CPR Saturday morning.

A 68-year-old woman is alive after Florida deputies and bystanders pulled her from the ocean and performed CPR Saturday morning. A 68-year-old woman is alive after Florida deputies and bystanders pulled her from the ocean and performed CPR Saturday morning.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. The following video contains graphic footage of a water rescue and lifesaving efforts. Deputy Gourley located the woman floating face down in the ocean, and he and a good Samaritan dragged her to the shore. Tragically, he realized she had no pulse and jumped into action.

Gourley and Deputy Manhart began CPR and were able to revive the unidentified woman before emergency responders arrived, per VSO. As lifesaving efforts were performed, a group of attentive women stood by checking her pulse. Beach Safety personnel reportedly took over life-saving efforts at the scene. The 68-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials credited alert beachgoers for helping save the woman's life after they spotted her in distress and quickly notified deputies. The sheriff's office said the incident serves as a reminder of the critical role the public can play during emergencies, noting that swift action by witnesses helped deputies respond in time.

DOW omits Church of Jesus Christ from list of Christian churches sparking online debate Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithBaby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. Salt Lake City police reminded Utahns of road closures and traffic delays ahead of the Utah Pride Parade, which takes place annually in downtown Salt Lake City.

Several homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County. City officials said the Glambert Lane Fire brokeResidents of at least 20 apartment units were displaced, and several officers were treated at a hospital after a large fire ignited in a St. George complex. St.





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