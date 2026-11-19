Watch Ella Langley perform 'Loving Life Again' at the 2026 CMA Awards.

at Wednesday’s 60th annual CMA broadcast. But Langley, for her first performance of the evening, decided to keep the focus on the importance of finding the quiet, down-home moments among the superstardom: “Loving Life Again.

” Written with Devin Dawson and Ernest, Langley joined a string section for a version of the song that was inspired by time that Langley took off the road to reconnect with her family and her roots — with a dreamy, bucolic set design to bring the feeling to life. , airing live from Nashville. Langley landed nine total nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, along with Album of the Year for her LP.

Also read CMA Awards 2026 Live: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Stars Hit Nashville Red Carpet

“Choosin’ Texas” is also recognized throughout: for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Langley will also compete for Female Vocalist of the Year. , and reached Number One on country radio, making Alabama native Langley only the second woman in history, alongside Shania Twain, to log four or more chart-topping hits from a single album (“Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” all from.

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“She lives life in a big way and on her own terms. With this record, I wanted to honor her vision every step of the way. … It felt important to help her make choices that stayed true to who she is as an artist.

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