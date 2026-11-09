Watch Disney’s Holiday Short ‘The Invisible Horse’ From ‘Paddington in Peru’ Director Dougal Wilson

Woody from 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen's' Elsa make cameos in the film, which is part of DIsney's broader campaign to 'make the holidays magic' and follows two years of seasonal shorts from Taika Waititi.

The short, calling on people to “make the holidays magic,” is available now on Disney+ and online. You want to saddle up for a short cinematic ride full of that enchanted Disney atmosphere.

‘s Elsa make cameos in the live-action film about a boy who dons a cowboy hat — howdy! — and thinks he has come across an invisible horse — only to earn ridicule from his friends at school. But then things take an unexpected turn in the heartfelt Disney short.

Also read French animator Sylvain Chomet denies AI use in Dior short, cites interpolation tools

'A Photographer in Cannes' Follows an Estonian Who Knows the World's Red Carpets - and Loved Getting a Vin Diesel Fist BumpLee Jury, senior vp, marketing EMEA , touted the new film as “emotionally rich, visually inventive and full of warmth,” adding: “It’s a story that sparks imagination and reminds us that a little magic can make a huge difference. ” The film is also designed to bring Disney’s wider “Make the Holidays Magic” campaign to life, which Disney says is “bringing together festive experiences, entertainment and gifting, alongside initiatives supporting children and families.

” The short also wants to deliver “a little early festive cheer,” Jury said, emphasizing: “Disney’s festive shorts have become a much-loved part of this holiday season, celebrating the power of storytelling to bring people together. ”“Disney has long been part of the traditions, memories, and moments that make the holiday season so special for families around the world,” said Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer, TheCo.

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“This season, we’re bringing the best of Disney together to give families more ways to make the holidays magic: a trip they’ll talk about for years, a new favorite to watch together, the perfect gift under the tree and, for the children and families who need it most , a wish come true. ” Wilson has previously directed Christmas commercials for British retail giant John Lewis, along with commercials for the likes of Apple, AT&T and Ikea.

You may have also seen his viral commercial for internet provider Three, in which a Shetland pony dances to Fleetwood Mac on the side of a cliff. So, he is not new to featuring animals – whether visible or invisible.

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