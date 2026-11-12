WATCH: Deranged animal rights activist arrested after allegedly hitting carriage driver with skateboard

Video captures Abigail Holbrook allegedly striking a Central Park horse carriage driver with a skateboard while shouting about animal abuse.

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The Transport Workers Union is condemning the alleged attack. A woman is facing charges after she was caught on camera using her skateboard to allegedly assault a horse carriage driver while also yelling about what she labeled as abuse of the horses.

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The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Abigail Holbrook, 27, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, allegedly"struck one male in the face and shoulder with a skateboard and punched the second male in the face," in Central Park on Tuesday. MAMDANI PRAISED OVER MOVE TO DISMANTLE CONTROVERSIAL NYC INDUSTRY — BUT INSIDERS SAY THERE’S MORE TO THE STORY NYC VOTES TO END NEARLY 170-YEAR-OLD HORSE CARRIAGE TRADITION AS TRUMP BLASTS BAN, DRIVERS THREATEN LAWSUITMAMDANI EXPECTED TO FACE LEGAL TROUBLE OVER PETA-BACKED HORSE CARRIAGE BANin the park to protect against these wackos.

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This is their place of work and people are coming just to harass and attack them. People deserve to be safe at work. "