WATCH: Chuck Schumer sidesteps Platner scandals, confirms support for controversial Dem

Schumer dodged reporters' questions about embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner's mounting scandals, reaffirming his support for the Democrat.

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, sidestepped questions about controversial Democratic candidate Graham Platner and confirmed his support for the Democrat. Platner, a Marine veteran and oyster farmer, has faced a series of controversies in recent weeks, including criticism over a, resurfaced Reddit posts where he made inflammatory comments about veterans and reports about sexually explicit messages exchanged with other women during his marriage.

Speaking with journalists in the Capitol on Tuesday, Schumer was pressed on whether he, as the top Senate Democrat, is satisfied with Platner’s explanations of the scandals dogging his campaign. In response, he said,"I met with Graham Platner today, we're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.

"Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , confirmed his support for Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner on Tuesday amid mounting controversy. Schumer was asked several more times whether he still supports Platner in the face of the scandals considering his endorsement came before all the controversy. He was also asked whether Democrats’ backing of Platner undermines the party’s credibility in criticizing Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who has faced some similar scandals.

The New York senator did not respond to these questions directly. Instead, he repeated:"We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.

""Any other subjects you got? " he said. But reporters continued to zero-in on his support for Platner. After being asked about the candidate for a fifth time, Schumer finally responded,"As I said, I endorsed Graham Platner.

"Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a"Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine, on May 24, 2026. Platner has run a deeply controversial campaign, in addition to being the subject of various scandals, he faced scrutiny for having a"TotenkopfThe far-left Senate hopeful has most notably ignited backlash after his vulgar messages on a since-deleted Reddit account were uncovered.

Under the moniker"P-hustle," Platner joked about masturbating in public portable toilets, among other crude posts. Platner also called himself a communist, denigrated rural White people as"racist" and"stupid" and singled out Black people for not tipping. Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, points to a covered tattoo that was previously recognized as a Nazi symbol during an interview in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 22, 2025.

The profile, reviewed by Fox News Digital, contains a sexually suggestive picture of Platner only wearing a towel around his waist. It is unclear when the image was taken, but Platner created the account in 2016. Schumer previously endorsed Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to challenge Collins.

Mills dropped out of the race in April, citing failure to garner the necessary financial backing for her campaign.





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