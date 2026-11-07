Watch: Chinese EV smashes Guinness World speed records, hits 312.7 mph

BYD's U98 Xtreme electric hypercar has smashed the 500 kph barrier, setting a new Guinness world record in Abu Dhabi.

BYD's Yangwang U9 Xtreme broke the Guinness World Records, by hitting record speeds of 312.7 mph for production cars. With this, it broke its previous record of 308 mph , set during the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany last September.

BYD’s Yangwang U9 Xtreme has officially broken the Guinness World Records speed record for production cars at 312.7 miles per hour . Achieved on an open-road challenge in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates , on November 1, this is a real historic milestone for the company and the car.

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“Exceeding 500 km/h marks a significant engineering milestone for a production EV and highlights the vehicle’s high-performance capabilities,”explains on its official page. At that speed, the car would be able to travel the length of an average football field in about 0.75 seconds. The record attempt was conducted on a closed test section of the E11 motorway in Abu Dhabi.

Driven by Marc Basseng, he explained in a“Unlike a dedicated test track, a public road presents a different set of challenges, making precision, stability and confidence in the vehicle more important than ever. Breaking a world record once is extraordinary, but doing it again in such a different environment is truly special,” he explained. , engineers were required to adjust aerodynamics, suspension, and tire pressures during testing.

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Overall, the team made four runs over two days, setting the record on the final attempt. This was vital as air resistance increases approximately with the square of speed. At the same time, the power needed to overcome that drag increases with the cube of speed. So, achieving this record was not just about more power; it required special tires and other tuning to be successful.s a 1,200-volt electric hypercar powered by four motors capable of spinning at 30,000 rpm.

Together, they deliver around 2,977 As for its production status, this is where things get a little murky. According to BYD, they intend to produce a limited run of 30 units of theAs for the Guinness World Record, it is also important to note that it is for a “single-direction production-car” attempt. This matters as most speed comparisons tend to be over two runs in opposite directions. This partly eliminates the influence of environmental factors like wind and road gradients.

That said, this is genuinely a remarkable achievement, and one BYD is rightly very proud of.

“I always tell people that our engineers are young, bold and maybe a little crazy – but in a good way! And again, we must congratulate them and the whole YANGWANG U9X team for an incredible next step and these astonishing records,” BYD Executive Vice-President Stella Li said in the press release.

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“Even as the team celebrated the astonishing 496.22km/h in Germany last year, they were looking through the data and discussing how to take U9X to its next level. 503.17km/h is a fantastic achievement, and it moves the benchmark for pure electric power even further ahead of where others might dream,” she added. Christopher graduated from Cardiff University in 2004 with a Masters Degree in Geology.

Since then, he has worked exclusively within the Built Environment, Occupational Health and Safety and Environmental Consultancy industries. He is a qualified and accredited Energy Consultant, Green Deal Assessor and Practitioner member of IEMA. Chris’s main interests range from Science and Engineering, Military and Ancient History to Politics and Philosophy.