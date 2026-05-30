WATCH: Chandler student athlete makes school history

This week, Robby Hirsch officially signed, becoming the first baseball player at the school to commit to playing Division 1 baseball.

CHANDLER, AZ — A recent graduate of Great Hearts Chandler Prep is making history. This week, Robby Hirsch officially signed, becoming the first baseball player at the school to commit to playing Division 1 baseball.

Hirsch will be heading to the University of Dayton, where he will play baseball and study mechanical engineering technology on an academic scholarship. And it's not just his athletic ability that sets Robby apart — he graduated as the school's Salutatorian with Cum Laude honors. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CPA Athletics ABC15's Molly Hudson sat down with Hirsch to chat about the major accomplishments.

She also talked with his coaches about his success and what it means for other student athletes who follow in his footsteps. See the full story in the video player above. We're all about Chandler — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Chandler News Facebook Group! Your Latest Chandler News:





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