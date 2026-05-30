WATCH: CA Governor Candidate Tom Steyer Tells Trans Athlete 'I'm So Proud of You' for Beating Girls

California Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer is trying to force voters to accept biological males competing in female sports.

state finals, bringing protests and outrage from parents and female competitors, according to Breitbart News. In the clip, Hernandez, who is wearing a dress and carrying a purse, told Steyer it was “nice” for him to be open about who he supported when it came to the transgender issue.

“Most people support you 90 percent of the time, just not the 10 percent you need them for,” Steyer told him, adding his team supported him 100 percent. Hernandez claimed people had “outed” him several times and “doxxed” him, adding he felt there needed to be more protection.

“I totally agree,” Steyer replied, adding it was the governor’s job to protect citizens and “protect them from all the malign influences in this world. And I take that super, super, super seriously for you… and I’m so proud of you for what you’re doing. So proud of you for succeeding. So proud of you for competing.

”pointed“These are the published results of last year’s state meet. It says right there on the CIF website where he goes to school. Publishing results is not doxxing,” she wrote:transgender-identifying males playing on girl’s high school sports teams, even though there was significant concern regarding women’s safety and fairness, according to Breitbart News: He went on to largely dismiss concerns from female competitors who are disenfranchised by having biological males compete on women’s teams.

“And, you know, as someone who played sports my whole life and loves sports and loves playing sports, they’re more important things than whether you start on your high school basketball team,” Steyer said. “And that is standing up for people who are under threat of death.

”California in May 2025 not to allow transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports, the state allowed Hernandez to compete and win during an important track and field event, Breitbart News reported.he was “considering withholding ‘large-scale federal funding’ from California for failure to adhere to his executive order preventing men from participating in women’s sports. ”with Steyer before Tuesday’s primary election, according to a poll from the“The poll, conducted from May 26 to 28, shows Hilton and Steyer tied for first place at 25 percent support each,” the outlet said.

Hilton about the transgender athlete issue. Hilton said the state passed a “ridiculous” law in 2013 allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports:“It’s the Democrats that have injected politics into it with this really extreme ideology on gender the vast majority of Californians do not support,” Hilton continued.





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