WATCH: Bodycam captures chaotic response to deadly Citibank shooting in Florida

Body camera footage shows Hillsborough County deputies rushing into the Florida Citibank campus as frantic 911 calls capture the deadly chaos.

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According to authorities, the suspect drove through a fence at the Sabal Park Office Development, crashed into an outdoor seating area and fatally shot a woman before opening fire inside the building's cafeteria. In the footage, a deputy is heard asking bystanders for a description of the suspect as officers arrive at the sprawling business campus. Newly released body camera footage shows Hillsborough County deputies responding to a deadly shooting at a Citibank campus in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday.

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The deputy then reports that a vehicle had crashed into the property and that the suspect was inside the cafeteria.

"Shooter is down," an officer later announces, before the video shows deputies escorting people out of the building. The newly released 911 audio captures a caller reporting gunfire at Citibank as authorities coordinate their response, including plans to enter the building. According to the sheriff's office, dispatchers began receiving calls about shots fired at 12:11 p.m., and deputies arrived within one minute.

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According to the sheriff's office, dispatchers began receiving calls about shots fired at 12:11 p.m., and deputies arrived within one minute. Newly released body camera footage shows deputies escorting people out of a Citibank building following a deadly shooting at the Tampa-area campus. The sheriff's office said more than 3,200 people were on campus when the shooting unfolded, and more than 400 law enforcement personnel responded, including 367 sheriff's deputies.

"Thanks to the brave actions by the security team on-site and more than 365 deputies, this unhinged suspect was stopped before he could harm anyone else," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.