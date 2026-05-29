WATCH: Black Hawk assists takedown of massive cocaine haul off coast of Puerto Rico

U.S. Air and Marine Operations used a Blackhawk helicopter to intercept a boat smuggling 391 lbs of cocaine off Puerto Rico's coast on May 14, CBP says.

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S. border agents take Dominican nationals into custody along with 178 kg of cocaine. The U.S. Air and Marine Operations deployed a Black Hawk helicopter to intercept a boat suspected of smuggling drugs off the coast of On May 14, AMO detected a 25-foot blue vessel carrying three people and visible packages.

After surveilling its activity, the San Juan Marine Unit deployed a pair of law-enforcement boats, flanked by the Black Hawk, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection . BORDER CRISIS SHIFTS TO CARIBBEAN: HOMELAND SECURITY FIGHTS SILENT WAR IN PUERTO RICO"Our Air and Marine Operations teams demonstrated exceptional skill and coordination in this interdiction.

The decisive use of air disabling fire by our Black Hawk crew was instrumental in stopping the vessel and preventing dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Director Christopher Hunter said.

"This operation highlights our commitment to working with partners across all levels to disrupt smuggling networks and protect the security of the United States and its territories," he added. On Jan. 20, 2025, Trump declared a state of emergency brought on by the influx of narcotics.

"They present an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with those threats," the White House saidSPEC OPS CHIEF ORDERED DEADLY CARIBBEAN STRIKE ‘IN SELF-DEFENSE’ WITH HEGSETH’S SIGN-OFF, WHITE HOUSE SAYS President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion on public safety at a Tennessee Air National Guard Base in Memphis, Tenn. , on Monday, March 23, 2026, with Gov.

Bill Lee, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Gady Serralta, director of the U.S. Marshals Service.

"WINNING: Some top cartel drug-traffickers in the U.S. Southern Command have decided to cease all narcotics operations INDEFINITELY due to recent kinetic strikes in the Caribbean," Hegseth said in aInfrared video footage shared with Fox News Digital showed the three men on the boat desperately throwing the contents of the boat overboard as the Black Hawk and other U.S. boats encircled the craft. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP The three suspects put their hands above their heads as agents approached their vessel and were pulled onto U.S. boats.

A search of the boat revealed empty plastic containers and other unidentified packages. Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.





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