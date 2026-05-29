Watch an Atlas V rocket launch 29 Amazon Leo internet satellites to orbit tonight

This launch will tie the record for heaviest Atlas V payload yet.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsA ULA Atlas V-551 rocket stands showing the Amazon Leo logo on its fairing on Dec. 14, 2025.

A new batch of satellites for Amazon's internet constellation will launch to orbit tonight , and you can watch it live.551 rocket rolled out to its launch pad yesterday , ahead of today's mission to deliver 29 Amazon Leo spacecraft toIt will be the seventh Amazon Leo mission to fly on an Atlas V, and will tie, for the second time, the rocket's record for heaviest payload launched to orbit — about 18 tons. Overall, this will be the 12th Amazon Leo mission, and it will add the 29Amazon aims to raise that number more than tenfold.

The company currently plans on launching about 3,200 broadband satellites to orbit to compete with SpaceX'sThe Amazon Leo constellation doesn't need that many, due to its planned infrastructure of relay stations on the ground, but will still require more than 80 launches to reach the number that Amazon is striving for. Those missions are spread across several launch providers, includinglaunching fresh batches weekly or even more frequently on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket while also preparing to launch bigger payloads on theToday's launch will be the fourth Amazon Leo mission so far this year.

Another group was expected to launch on a Blue Originlast night during testing at Blue's launch pad on Cape Canaveral Space Force, which resulted in a massive explosion and fireball, and complete loss. While the Leo satellites were not aboard the rocket during the incident, it is unclear when Blue Origin will be able to support another New Glenn mission.

For today's launch, once the Atlas V reaches orbit this evening, the rocket's second stage will deploy the satellites in groups of three over the course of about 10 minutes, releasing the final two 37 minutes and 41 seconds after liftoff, according to ULA's The rocket's"551" configuration indicates that five solid rocket boosters will support the first stage, and that the upper stage sports a 5-meter payload fairing to house the Amazon Leo satellites. It's one of the Atlas V's most powerful flight setups, with each solid rocket engine providing 371,550 pounds of thrust at liftoff on top of the main booster's RD-180 engine, which produces 860,200 pounds of power itself.

Josh Dinner is Space.com's Spaceflight Staff Writer. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on





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