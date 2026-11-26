Kent’s ShoWare Center looks sharp on the inside, from the ice to the concourse and the concession stands.

Kent’s ShoWare Center looks sharp on the inside, from the ice to the concourse and the concession stands. But the city-owned arena has a recurring financial shortfall, and the mayor is blunt that it will be difficult to reverse course.

“I don’t know that a surplus situation happens. I think that is not a realistic place,” said Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, as she sat in the bowl of the arena after the Seattle Thunderbirds practice ended Wednesday. In fact, Ralph fully acknowledges the city will have to dip into its general fund, which normally funds parks, roads and public safety, once again to cover the arena shortfalls.

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Through the first nine months of 2026, ShoWare had lost more than $1.6 million. That followed a $1.88 million loss in 2025 and a $1.06 million loss in 2024. The only year it recorded an operating surplus in its existence was 2021, when COVID relief money helped. There has been roughly a $10 million loss since the arena greeted visitors.