Wasserman Schultz’s Announcement Draws Backlash

Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run for Congress in the 20th District has been met with criticism from both Florida Democrats and Republicans. National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole called her move an abandonment of her home district, while Democratic candidate Elijah Manley criticized her for running scared and handing Republicans a prime opportunity for a pickup.

Wasserman Schultz ’s announcement drew pushback from Florida Democrats and Republicans alike. National Republican Congress ional Committee spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said in a statement, ‘Debbie Wasserman Schultz is abandoning her home district because she knows she was headed for defeat in a seat President Trump won by double digits.

’ Fellow Democratic candidate Elijah Manley in the 20th District also criticized Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run, writing in a statement, ‘Instead of facing voters after years of backing Democrats’ failed agenda, Wasserman Schultz is running scared and handing Republicans a prime pickup opportunity.





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Wasserman Schultz Congress Florida Democrats Republicans President Trump Judgment Day Negative Ads Broward County Power Cherfilus-Mccormick District 20 Fight Ready Abandonment Defeat Prime Pickup Opportunity

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