Christina Blake, 38, was killed when she walked into the propeller of a Taylorcraft aircraft at Big Lake Airport. Officials are investigating the fatal incident near Anchorage, Alaska.

Christina Blake, a 38-year-old resident of Wasilla, Alaska, died on Tuesday evening after being fatally struck by the propeller of a small aircraft at Big Lake Airport. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. when the Taylorcraft F19 plane had just landed near Anchorage. Police reports indicate that Blake exited her vehicle on the airport taxiway and walked directly toward the moving aircraft while gesturing to the pilot.

Details Of The Fatal Airport Incident

Troopers responded to the scene after Blake, who was driving with a male passenger, exited her car and approached the plane. According to law enforcement, Blake was standing near the aircraft and making gestures toward the cockpit before she was hit by the spinning blades. The pilot immediately shut off the engine in an attempt to stop the propeller, but the fatal injury had already occurred.

Also read Wasilla woman dies in propeller incident at Big Lake airport

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the pilot remained uninjured during the ordeal. The single-engine aircraft was empty of passengers at the time of the accident. Blake was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her body was subsequently sent to the State Medical Examiner's office for a full autopsy to determine the precise cause and manner of death.

Family Responses And Community Shock

Blake's half-sister, Sherri Stewart, a US Navy veteran residing in Oregon, shared her perspective on the tragedy. Stewart speculated that her sibling may have been attempting to direct the airplane, a hypothesis rooted in Blake's past behavior. Stewart recalled having to bail Blake out of jail in Oregon previously, noting that she could totally see her sister thinking she was controlling the aircraft's movements.

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Another sister, Katherine Bradford, established a GoFundMe account to support Blake's two daughters. Bradford emphasized that the death was unintentional and expressed grief over the trauma inflicted on the children. She described Blake as a beautiful soul who loved her daughters more than anything and wanted to experience something amazing and beautiful in her final moments.

Bradford also revealed plans to honor her sister's memory by scattering her ashes in the Kenai River via a plane flight next summer. This tribute aims to provide Blake with the aerial experience she desired. Blake's aunt, Laura Blake, who also lives in Oregon, remembered her niece as a high school cheerleader, highlighting a vibrant past that contrasts with this sudden loss.

Official Investigations And Safety Protocols

The Alaska Department of Public Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatality. Alaska Department of Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel confirmed that authorities are currently awaiting toxicology results to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.

McDaniel stated that it is policy and law for officials not to confirm or discuss any potential mental health diagnoses Blake may have had prior to the accident. This restriction ensures that the investigation remains focused on factual evidence rather than speculative personal details. The case remains open as investigators review taxiway safety protocols and witness statements.

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Police emphasized that Blake was walking on an active taxiway, a restricted area where vehicles and pedestrians are typically prohibited during flight operations. The presence of a passenger in Blake's vehicle suggests she was not alone when she approached the airport grounds. Investigators are working to reconstruct the timeline of events to understand how she gained access to the restricted zone.