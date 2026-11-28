Analysis of five NBA trade targets for the Washington Wizards ahead of the deadline to upgrade bench depth and defense.

The Washington Wizards are currently navigating a critical period in their roster construction, with the team recognizing a significant disparity between their starting lineup and their bench unit. Despite possessing a solid starting five, the second unit struggles to compete at a high level, a deficit exacerbated by injuries to key rotation players such as Justin Champagnie. Even with Champagnie returning to the court, the front office has identified that the bench still requires substantial upgrades to support a playoff push.

Kris Dunn Adds Elite Defensive Depth

Kris Dunn emerges as a primary target for the Washington Wizards, offering elite defensive capabilities and valuable versatility as an additional point guard off the bench. The Los Angeles Clippers are widely expected to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, making most players on their roster available for acquisition. Dunn, currently playing for the Clippers, would provide an immediate impact on the defensive end and allow the Wizards to manage their backcourt rotation more effectively. Furthermore, Dunn could potentially be acquired as part of a package deal, enabling the Wizards to secure other assets from the Clippers without expending excessive capital on separate transactions.

Also read 3 Trade Targets the OKC Thunder Could Consider Amid Injury-Riddled Season

Devin Vassell Provides Perimeter Defense

Devin Vassell of the San Antonio Spurs presents a compelling option for the Wizards, particularly in light of rumors surrounding a potential trade that could send Anthony Davis to San Antonio to pair with Victor Wembanyama. While other players would likely be included in such a complex deal, securing Vassell would significantly bolster the Wizards bench. Vassell is currently shooting 35 percent from three-point range and averaging almost two steals per game. Despite experiencing a down year, his combination of perimeter shooting and defensive tenacity would be a valuable addition to Washington, allowing him to either start or provide a spark off the bench.

Derrick Jones Jr Offers Aggressive Forward Play

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers represents a cost-effective solution for the Wizards, offering aggressive rebounding and reliable depth at the forward position. Similar to Kris Dunn, Jones Jr. would be accessible because the Clippers are anticipated to be sellers at the deadline. He would serve as a perfect bench addition, likely costing the Wizards only two second-round picks to acquire. This pricing structure makes him an extremely efficient buy, as he provides approximately 15 minutes of high-level contribution per night, directly supporting the team's goal of winning close games during the final stretch of the season.

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Jalen Smith Delivers Three-Point Shooting

Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls is identified as a necessary upgrade for the Wizards if they seek a more impactful big man off the bench. Although he has seen limited playing time recently with little statistical impact, his skill set aligns perfectly with modern NBA demands. Smith is shooting the three-ball at over 40 percent this season while grabbing 7.5 rebounds per night. Acquiring him would provide the Wizards with much-needed size, consistent long-range shooting, and rebounding production, all of which are crucial for a team attempting to make a push for the playoffs.

Jaylin Williams Provides Affordable Stretch Five

Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder offers a long-term strategic fit for the Wizards as a cheap backup stretch five. Currently on a very affordable contract, Williams has been one of the better long-distance shooters at his position over the past few seasons. Although he is having a down year, which may lower his trade value, he can still provide good production in 12 to 16 minutes of action. With the Thunder dealing with injuries that have caused them to miss multiple games, they may be looking to sell, presenting an opportunity for the Wizards to acquire a player who can pay dividends over multiple seasons.