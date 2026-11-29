The Washington Wizards have relieved Wes Unseld Jr. of his head coaching duties and appointed Adam Caporn as interim coach for the remainder of the season, citing a poor team record and lopsided losses.

Adam Caporn will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, the Wizards said. Washington was 4-3 after a win on Nov. 2.

Since then, the Wizards have gone 3-10 — with six of those losses by at least 15 points.

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“Decisions like this are never easy, but it’s time for the team to move forward with a new voice,” Wizards president Michael Winger said. “Brian has been an integral part of our organization, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington. We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff.