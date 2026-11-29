The Washington Wizards have fired head coach Brian Keefe and named Adam Caporn interim coach for the rest of the season following a 3-10 stretch since early November.

Washington Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Washington.

Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe shouts instructions during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Washington. Washington Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe reacts during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, in Washington.

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Washington Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Washington. Adam Caporn will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, the Wizards said. Washington was 4-3 after a win on Nov. 2. Since then, the Wizards have gone 3-10 — with six of those losses by at least 15 points.