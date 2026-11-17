The Washington Wizards failed to break their seven-game losing streak after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, despite a strong first half that saw them dominate their shorthanded opponents.

Nov 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small defends in the second half at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Washington Wizards' chance to begin their return from the league's dregs was right there. At 4-10 and deeply-entrenched in a seven-game losing streak, they got to pivot from their deflating defeat to the deadly Houston Rockets to the Memphis Grizzlies, a team as presently-unhealthy as the Wizards were spiraling.

Also read Memphis Grizzlies-Washington Wizards Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Even on the second leg of a back-to-back, this task seemed like a manageable one for a unit in desperate need of some victory. And for the game's first hour and change, it seemed like the Wizards had finally remembered how to leverage their individual talents into an overwhelming on-court product. They were decisively overpowering their shorthanded opponents before something changed at halftime, as the Wizards who returned from the tunnel resembled the team who rolled over against the Rockets.

No consistency, no alleviating wins and, following another gloomy postgame presser, no answers as to the specifics regarding ship-righting solutions. Trae Young on the Wizards’ struggles with effort, consistency and discipline, issues he’s had to conquer on teams past.

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“I think it’s a level of focus and detail that we have to have… I think we did a good job in spurts, we just haven’t done a full 48 minutes of that. ”This wasn't a highlight-less affair- the Wizards teased their hungry fans with some positives before ultimately succumbing to another grave of their own digging, with this most recent fiasco elevating an already-compelling question: who can this team actually beat at their fractured state?

On the figures and moments that most-stood out over the latest step of the slide:, for all of the worries surrounding his fit within the cluttered scheme, posted 21 of his own to maintain relative stride with rookie rival Cam Boozer . Neither of those high-scoring bucket-generating performances ended up mattering in the second-half rout.

Nov 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectsurpassed his scoring total from that Rockets disaster, all such a feat required was a singular point following that weekend donut. 13 points on more sub-efficient shooting splits won't do an offense full of lost-looking role players any favors, as helpful as the dozen assists were, whileThree bench hands scored nine or more points, but that was far from the difference considering how many points the Wizards gave up.

Another hopelessly-lost battle on the boards combined with Zach Edey's rampage under the rim and the Grizzlies' 43.2% 3-point accuracy spun into another loss from all angles for the home team, a group that's already sunk seven games under .500 by mid-November.leaking from that bleak Rockets loss centered around the Wizards' apparent disinterest in committing to any of the game's "little things.

" They didn't contend on the boards, play much of any defense or participate in transition races to the basket, costing them easy opportunities to keep the scoring going had they simply applied the necessary attentive effort. Whatever happened between the back-to-back outings reawakened some of the Wizards' hustling spirit- at least, for a moment.

Young and Davis are plenty-capable and willing to keep the ball swinging to the next weaving man, with their litany of vertical athletes giving them plenty of targets to throw to as play-finishers during a second-quarter rally that put the team up 10 at the half. The fact that they couldn't recapture that synergy makes consecutive loss no. 8 all the more painful.

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Nov 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells shoots over Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With questions of overall connectivity permeating through the last few unimpressive performances, the dwindling production audibly frustrated booing fans who'd watched those winning contributions vanish after just a few precious minutes enjoying the intensity shift.as another off-ball guard option; while Carrington is likelier to spend his opportunities lingering behind the arc, the more experienced veteran is more willing to relocate all-around in the interest of flipping motion catches into better looks to cutters and spot-up shooters.

His second quarter spent filling in for Young alongside the other four usual starters resulted in some of the team's more productively-selfless stretches of offense we've seen through the season's first 15 games. A disastrous third frame characterized by Washington's 24-point swing in the wrong direction helped remind everyone of the dark side of the Middleton experience.

His 35-year-old knees further wore down in real time as he sprinkled corner looks in with the relentless back-and-forth running, eventually losing the stamina to continue producing after another early nine-point burst. By the time Keefe tapped into any defensively-oriented lineups, of which there are few, the game was out of reach. It's clear that despite this most recent grasp at an energizer, this team remains far from locating a suitable reserve to aid the starting lineup.

They're coming up short in finding the right creators, ball-movers and shooters to contend with the rest of the league, with the battered Grizzlies figuring in as just the latest to keep the losing streak alive. Not much in the way of easy fixes for a squad who keeps burrowing themselves further into their hole. Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Henry covers the Washington Wizards with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.