NBC will broadcast the 119th rivalry game between Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks at 4:30 p.m. from Autzen Stadium after Washington upset Indiana 27-24 in overtime.

The Washington-Oregon football game just got a lot more interesting, as the TV networks confirmed once Saturday's wild round of Big Ten games concluded, with the Huskies knocking off defending national champion Indiana 27-24 in overtime.

With a far sexier match-up in place, NBC will offer TV coverage of the 119th rivalry game between the Huskies and the Ducks, with kickoff coming at 4:30 p.m. from Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The alternative was a 4 p.m. start time with FS1 providing the broadcast coverage, but that's moot now.

Also read Oregon State Football vs. Utah State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

The UW came up with a shocker in its final home game, handing the Hoosiers just their fourth defeat in 40 games with Curt Cignetti as coach over the past three seasons. Hence the Huskies look much more attractive for a primetime broadcast slot opposite Oregon than they did when caught up in a three-game losing streak at midseason and then dropping another game to Penn State.

In one of the more emotional rivalry games held anywhere nationwide, the UW comes in with a 63-30-5 advantage in a series that goes back to 1900. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

Advertisement

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oregon, regrouping after an early season slump, is still trying to get into the College Football Playoff and a win over the Huskies is necessary for that to happen. Meantime, the Huskies can greatly improve their bowl possibilities by winning out. Entering the week, the Sun Bowl and Independence Bowl looked like best bets for Jedd Fisch's team.

Now something more like the Las Vegas Bowl or Alamo Bowl could come into play. The Huskies will head for Eugene with a pair of former Oregon players on their roster in running back Jayden Limar and punter/holder Luke Dunne. Limar has started the past three games after missing much of the season with a dislocated elbow. Dunnw as the No. 1 punter in 2025, but handles only holder duties now.

On Saturday, the UW came out ready to play from the outset when quarterback Demond Williams Jr. broke a 65-yard touchdown run on its opening series and hung in there when Indiana responded with a first-play 74-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marsh. However, eerything came down to overtime and the Huskies made their field goal from 46 yards, while Indiana's 37-yarder was deflected and the upset was confirmed.

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.